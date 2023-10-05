ZRP establishes Drugs and Narcotics Units at points of entry

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has established four Drugs and Narcotics units’ border posts which are meant to curtail the inflow of drugs at the points of entry.

The development is part the inter-ministerial task force on drugs and substance abuse’s pillars that speak to the supply reduction; demand reduction; harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation; psycho-social support and community re-integration as well as media and information pillars.

Presenting a post-Cabinet media briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere said the four border posts include Beitbrisge, Victoria Falls, Chirundu and Mutare.

“Cabinet highlights that four ZRP Drugs and Narcotics Units have been established at four border posts, namely: Beitbridge; Victoria Falls; Chirundu; and Mutare. These posts at points of entry are meant to curtail the inflow of drugs. Inland posts have also been established at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo and Victoria Falls airports. New technologies like drones are also being used to monitor the country’s borders in addition to the traditional surveillance methods in order to reduce smuggling and trafficking of drugs,” said Dr Muswere.

He said under the supply reduction pillar, raids and operations against drug suppliers, dealers and peddlers are regularly conducted, and a total of 5 367 offenders were arrested during the period 7 July to 23 September 2023.

This represents a sharp increase on the 4 328 arrests made for the whole year of 2022. A total of 81 bases, where drug users and peddlers converge to sell and consume drugs, were destroyed during the period under review.

“Interventions by the Liquor Licensing Board have reduced unlicensed liquor outlets, vendors and peddlers as well as licensed outlets operating outside the agreed terms and conditions. These include inspections of premises, investigations against public complaints and cancellation of licenses.

“The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has cancelled seven licenses for wholesalers and deregistered one. Going forward, Cabinet agreed to enact the relevant legislation for the establishment of a Drug Elimination Agency to govern and coordinate all national activities on drug and substance abuse,” said Dr Muswere.

He said regarding the drug reduction pillar, awareness raising and public education; peer-to-peer support; guidance and counselling; community dialogues; exhibitions; and livelihood skills and entrepreneurship capacity building programmes were conducted.

“In terms of awareness programmes, a total of 715 515 people were reached through various activities including Higher and Tertiary Education institutions mandatory awareness campaigns, and engaging artists and sportspersons as Ambassadors.

“The National Committee is developing standard information dissemination tools that will be used by the sub-national structures, traditional leadership and religious organizations in conscientizing families and communities. Guidance and counselling sessions as well as maintenance of a safe school environment continue to be a priority for Government,” said Dr Muswere.

He said under the harm reduction, treatment and rehabilitation pillar, drug rehabilitation services were provided in Government and private health institutions where a total of 1 093 new patients were attended to at mental health institutions. Of special note is that the first standalone Government drug rehabilitation centre was opened at Chipadze Detox Centre on 24 July 2023.

“Pertaining to Psycho-Social Support and Community Re-integration, there are two outpatient rehabilitation and psycho-social support centres in Bulawayo and in Harare. Other activities under the pillar include parenting programmes, online psycho-social support services, and research and evidence gathering,” said Dr Muswere.

