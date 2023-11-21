ZRP intensifies operations targeting cross-border crimes

Amanda Mlevu, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police has intensified operations targeting syndicates involved in cross border crimes at all ports of entry and exit in the country.

In a statement, ZRP national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said cigarette smuggling syndicates will be arrested without fear or favour.

“We warn bus operators, truck drivers, omalayitsha, clearing agents or any other person who initiate acts of smuggling that they are equally liable and will be arrested,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

Last Saturday, Hillary Makopa was one of the people who were arrested for smuggling cigarettes using a gas tanker truck.

“The suspect was driving the truck which was scanned at the export point and indicated the tanker, which had been declared empty was actually loaded with boxes of cigarettes,” Asst Comm Nyathi said.

The contraband was compromising of 555 (50 by 10 by 20) boxes and 256 of Remington Gold cigarettes which were recovered from the tanker.

Asst Comm Nyathi encouraged to report all incidents of smuggling to ZRP national complaints desk.