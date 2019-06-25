ZRU announces Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) on Tuesday announced the Sables training squad for the Victoria Cup.

Sables gets into camp on 3 July in preparation for the four nations tournament which features Kenya, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The Victoria Cup has been revived this year after the cancellation of the Gold Cup, before its cancellation in 2004, it featured Kenya and Zimbabwe. It is a very important revival of competitive rugby which will be very import in Zimbabwe’s road to the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Starting from November 2019, 16 teams will compete in the new Rugby Africa Cup (RAC) with an aim to qualify for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in 2022. The top 16 teams based on the African ranking will compete in a single coordinated competition until the last two face each other in the final.

The first stage consists of a qualifying round where the winner of each of these four matches will progress to the group phase.

The squad

Royal Mwale, Tyran Fagan, Henri Boshoff, Keith Murray, Matthew Mandioma, Neil Mawere, David Makanda, Cleopas Kundiona, Kudakwashe Chipunza, Godwin Mangenje, Jan Ferreira, Kudakwashe Nyakufaringwa, George Saungweme, David Kapuya, Biselele Tshamala, Blithe Mavesere, Brian Nyuade, Aiden Burnett, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Ernest Mudzengerere, Hilton Mudariki, Kuziva Kazembe, Brandon Mandivenga, Jeremiah Jaravaza, Martin Mangongo, Chibuwe Ngoni, Daniel Capsopoulos, Takudzwa Chieza, Shayne Makombe, Riaan O’Neil, Kudzai Mashawi, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Matthew Macnab, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Shingirai Katsvere, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Rufaro Chikwaira and Wesley Chiromo

Team Management

Head Coach: Brendon Dawson

Assistant Coach: Tonderai Chavhanga

Defence Coach: Liam Middleton

Conditioning Coach: Daniel Hondo

Manager: Jason Maritz

The Victoria cup match schedule:

22 June Kenya v Uganda

TBA Kenya v Zimbabwe

13 July Uganda v Kenya

13 July Zimbabwe v Zambia

20 July Zimbabwe v Kenya

27 July Uganda v Zimbabwe

27 July Zambia v Kenya

10 August Uganda v Zambia

17 August Kenya v Zambia

24 August Zimbabwe v Uganda

31 August Zambia v Uganda

14 September Zambia v Zimbabwe—(Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zimbabwe Rugby Union)