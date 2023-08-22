ZSE to halt trading on Wednesday

Judith Phiri , Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) Limited has said the exchange will be closed on Wednesday with trading to resume on Thursday and will follow the normal trading schedule.

Zimbabwe’s harmonised elections will be held on Wednesday 23 August and the Government declared the day a public holiday to allow everyone the opportunity to participate in the harmonised elections.

In a Public Holiday and Prohibition Notice, the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Hon Kazembe Kazembe made the proclamation.

“It is hereby notified that the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, in terms of section 38(2) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), has declared that the 23rd of August, 2023, shall be a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections,” reads the notice.

In a statement, ZSE chief executive officer (CEO), Mr Justin Bgoni said: “Pursuant to the extraordinary Government gazette issued by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage on 21 August 2023 declaring the 23rd of August 2023 a public holiday for the purposes of polling for the 2023 harmonised elections. ZSE hereby notifies the public that the exchange will be closed on Wednesday 23 August 2023. Trading will resume on Thursday 24 August 2023 and will follow the normal trading schedule.”