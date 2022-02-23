ZTA applauds opening of borders

Thembekile Ntuliki, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has welcomed the reopening of all ports of entry in the country by the government.

The resolution was made by cabinet last week Tuesday, and some of the protocols to be followed include the provision of a valid Covid-19 PCR test not more than 48 hours from the time of their departure to Zimbabwe by all persons entering the country while those who received a booster Vaccine shot have an entry advantage.

ZTA Matabeleland South regional manager, Mrs. Novuyo Mathonsi said the development will boost the tourism sector and foreign currency reserves from international tourists. Since the closure of the borders last year, the sector was mainly relying on domestic tourism.

“It will benefit the economy, because we will get more foreign currency coming from tourists including Europe and our neighboring counties, there are groups of tourists who used to visit Zimbabwe and spend about two months working on different projects they were no longer coming, now that borders have opened, we have started to receive quiet a number of interested tours confirming and booking,” she said.

ZTA is also working on rehabilitation and opening of Diana pools as a tourism site. It is part of Matopo Hills, which is a protected area by virtue of its universal value as UNESCO world heritage site.

“We have engaged the community and the City Council about the matter which is still in progress and we are looking forward to have a different place for our tours to visit when they come,” said Mrs. Mathonsi.

She added on that she also wishes the responsible authorities to fix the roads to Diana’s pools early to make their dream possible the sites that are in the process of being rehabilitated include the Old Bulawayo which should be transformed to a world heritage site.