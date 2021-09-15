ZTA begin Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo preps

Melinda Ncube, Sunday News Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority on Wednesday hosted a virtual meeting where they were encouraging exhibitors and buyers to take part in this year’s Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo.

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is an annual tourism trade fair organised by ZTA to showcase the widest variety of Africa’s best tourism products.

This year the expo is on its 15th edition and ZTA has been hosting virtual marketing drives ahead of the event that is set for 27 to 29 October and will be hosted virtually.

The virtual system was developed by ZTA and has since been upgraded to include an “on demand” meeting requests platform and a virtual auditorium.

ZTA acting chief executive, Mr Givemore Chidzidzi said they had since adapted to the new normal in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, which now defines how to engage with the markets virtually.

He said for this year’s event they were expecting over 190 exhibitors.

Mr Chidzidzi said they are also inviting in buyers to also come and register so as to take part in the virtual exhibitions.

“The recruitment of international buyers for this year’s edition has commenced with ZTA optimistic that new buyers would participate at this year’s event,” said Mr Chidzidzi.

Last month, ZTA collaborated with Rida International Travel Solutions to promote destination Zimbabwe by holding a virtual tour of the Victoria Falls and Harare to over 400 buyers from South East Asia.