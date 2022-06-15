ZTA board unveiled

The Sunday News

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE board members of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) have been unveiled.

Posting on their twitter, ZTA said Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry Minister Mangaliso Ndhlovu has unveiled the ZTA Board.

The board chairman Mr Raynold Mawerera will be deputized by Dr Precious Sibiya.

Others members include Mrs Rita Likukuma, Mrs Veneranda Munyoro, Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi, Mr Tare Munzara, Ms Precious Mazhande, Mr Admire Ndlovu and Ms Winnie Muchanyuka (Ex-Officio).

Ms Muchanyuka was also recently appointed as the substantive chief executive for the tourism body.

ZTA said: “Three more members will be announced in due course and we will be sharing the Board Members’ respective profiles.”

