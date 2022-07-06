ZTA CEO meets tourism players in Bulawayo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE Tourism Authority (ZTA) chief executive officer (CEO) Ms Winnie Muchanyuka had a closed-door meeting with tourism players in Bulawayo on Tuesday.

This was the second ‘Meet and Greet’ session that the recently appointed CEO embarked on, with the first one being done in Victoria Falls last week.

ZTA said the nuclear behind the sessions was Ms Muchanyuka’s way of appreciating issues be delving the sector.

“With a hands-on approach she took time to pay tribute to the Bulawayo tourism business community for navigating through Covid-19 pandemic period which literally obliterated the sector.

“Stakeholders and tourism players agreed on a path to aggressively promote the destination and put emphasis on proactive management,” said ZTA.

Ms Muchanyuka also made courtesy calls to Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube and Bulawayo City Mayor, His Worship Councillor Solomon Mguni.

The CEO and her team had a technical meeting and a tour of the 2022 Sanganai-Hlanganani World Tourism Expo venue the Zimbabwe International Trade Exhibition Centre.