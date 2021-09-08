ZTA hosts virtual tours as part of marketing drive

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority on Monday hosted over 400 travel agents in a virtual tour of Victoria Falls and Harare as part of efforts of marketing the country’s tourism destinations.

The virtual tours, that saw ZTA partnering with RIDA International Travel Solutions, were targeting some of the world’s key source markets.

In a statement, ZTA revealed that the tour was attended by over 400 travel agents from the South East Asian region, one of the fastest growing travel markets for destination Zimbabwe prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ZTA Acting Chief Executive, Mr. Givemore Chidzidzi, started with a presentation on what Destination Zimbabwe has to offer,” reads the statement.

The virtual audience was then given a front row seat to experience a live tour of the majestic Victoria Falls as well as Harare’s Chiremba Balancing Rocks, the Mbuya Nehanda Statue and the City Centre.

‘Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, interaction with the outside world has been limited hence the need for us to employ innovative and disruptive ways of communication. We decided to engage RIDA International Travel Solutions to assist us to host virtual tours to market Zimbabwe to various markets across the globe. We needed a team that had an understanding of the market as well as the needs of Agents and potential tourists.

“Our National Tourism Recovery and Growth Strategy underscores the need to maximise the use of digital marketing platforms such as webinars, social media, digital televisions, microblogs, vlogs etc. It is against this backdrop that we decided to take the Visit Zimbabwe Campaign to the world using these platforms,” Mr Chidzidzi is quoted as saying.