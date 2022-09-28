ZTA innovation challenge finals today

Simba Jemwa, Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) will be hosting the finals of the Tourism Innovation Challenge at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare today.

This battle for top spot is features finalists from all the ten provinces, with the winning candidate expected to take home seed money of US$5 000 for their winning project.

“If you recall, ZTA started on a journey to scout for the best innovative ideas to transform the tourism sector amid the impacts of COVID19. The youth aged 30 years and below were given an opportunity to come up with innovative ideas that can enhance the visitor experience, stimulate tourism growth and create employment amongst the youth,’ ZTA Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka told Sunday News Online.

“In the spirit of leaving no one and no place behind, the scouting started at provincial levels with provincial winners scooping prizes of US1000 each,” she added.

The Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Cde Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndhlovu is the Guest of Honour at the finals. @RealSimbaJemwa