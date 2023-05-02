ZTA pens destination promotion deal with Emirates

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Winnie Munchanyuka signs the MoU with Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa as H.E. Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE watches.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has signed an agreement with aviation giant Emirates to further boost inbound tourist arrivals and develop traffic into Zimbabwe utilizing the strength of the airline’s global network.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Badr Abbas, Emirates’ Senior Vice President Commercial Operations for Africa, and Ms. Winnie Munchanyuka, Chief Executive, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA). Also present at the signing were H.E. Lovemore Mazemo, Ambassador of Zimbabwe to the UAE, Mr Farai Chimba, President of the Hotel Association of Zimbabwe and General Manager, Victoria Falls Hotel.

Under the agreement, Emirates, along with the ZTA, will set in motion a range of joint marketing efforts that include tourism promotions, organizing familiarization trips for trade and media, among other activities. Both parties will also explore opportunities for joint advert