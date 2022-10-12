ZTA surpasses targeted number of exhibitors at Sanganani/Hlanganani Expo

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

A TOTAL of 270 exhibitors are participating at this year’s edition of the Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo which kicks off tomorrow (Thursday), surpassing the 250 target that was being anticipated.

The Expo, taking place at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo from 13 to 15 October, will be the first in-person meeting since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a media briefing in Bulawayo today (Wednesday), Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA), Chief Executive, Ms Winnie Muchanyuka said they were happy to have surpassed the target of exhibitors they were hoping to get.

“I am happy to announce that we managed to surpass the target of exhibitors that we had set for ourselves of 250 but l can tell you that today we have 270 exhibitors that are part of this Expo.

“Our participation is coming from other African countries that will be represented these are Rwanda, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Mozambique and Malawi,” said Ms Muchanyuka.

She said there was also provincial participation by exhibitors from around the 10 provinces that will showcase what Zimbabwe has to offer.

Ms Muchanyuka said all the international buyers and media that had registered to participate at the Expo were no in the country.

“The 100 international buyers and media that had registered for Expo are already in the country and have been on different tours visiting the different sites around the country and we are happy that the 100 that had registered to come are all here.”

She said the buyers were from Zimbabwe’s traditional source markets that include the USA, the UK, Germany and the middle east Australia and India among others.

Ms Muchanyuka said as ZTA they have had massive support from sponsors that came on board to help them bring the Expo together which include partnership agreements with Air Zimbabwe and Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) and Air Zimbabwe to make the country a desirable destination among others.

In terms of the lined-up programmes for the Expo these will include a Sports Tourism conference on Thursday with the UK-based sports organisation, Africa Sports Legacy scheduled to grace the event.

Friday will feature a breakfast meeting with tourism players being convened by the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) and the Tourism Investment Forum.

To shut down the Expo on Saturday will be the Sanganai Family Music Festival that will feature a number of renowned artistes local and from outside the country.

Sanganai/Hlanganani World Tourism Expo is a signature event and an ideal meeting place for developing quality business relationships and establishing strategic business partnerships with world tourism players.

The Expo is expected to help reposition destination Zimbabwe onto the world class marketing platform that will also in turn, give the country the requisite receipts for the tourism sector.