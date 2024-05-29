Zulu Lithium successfully commissions, produces more than 300 tonnes of shipment

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

PREMIER African Minerals Limited owned Zulu Lithium Mine in Insiza district, Matabeleland South Province has now been commissioned and the plant can run continuously while installation of additional new components is set to commence in mid-June to improve plant performance and achieve profitable operations.

This was revealed by the company in an update on Wednesday afternoon saying optimization of the plant performance is currently ongoing.

“Zulu has now commissioned the plant and the plant can run continuously. Optimising the plant performance is ongoing and installation of the additional conditioning cell is on target for early July completion.

“Whilst the plant can run continuously and produce spodumene concentrates at up to 50 tons per day during this commissioning phase, ongoing testing clearly demonstrated that to achieve recovery and acceptable SC6 grade would require a final modification to the spodumene float circuit. Profitable plant operations require concentrate at grade,” reads the statement.

The company said it was anticipating that the plant could run whilst the additional conditioning tank was being installed but with no further advances in plant performance without this addition being possible and it is logical to stop the float circuit, in so doing both expedite the changes to be made and preserve cash to the extent possible.

“The civil construction to support this conditioner is expected to be complete by 10 June 2024 and assembly of the new components to commence as soon after 20 June 2024 as possible. Target completion date is now 10 July 2024, and all efforts are targeted at shortening this period,” reads the statement.

Commenting on the latest development, Premier African Minerals’ chief executive officer Mr George Roach said:

“The overall component cost for this change is minor and modest in the context of the plant, the resource, the overall operation and the future of Zulu.

“I am as deeply frustrated and disappointed as any shareholder would be but the underlying fundamentals of Zulu are compelling.”

The company said approximately 350 tons of spodumene concentrate produced over the past weeks has averaged at above 4 percent Lithium oxide and is saleable.

“This is the first shipment of product from Zulu and the process is carefully monitored by both Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and the independent inspectorate,” reads the statement.

