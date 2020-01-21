Zupco bus ‘catches’ fire

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

TWO people were injured in Bulawayo on Monday after they jumped off a Zupco bus that had developed an electrical fault.

Bulawayo provincial spokesperson Assistant Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

“A Bafana Bafana bus was traveling along Leopold Takawira Avenue opposite Milton High School at about 7.30 pm when the driver switched on lights and noticed a spark. Passengers also saw the spark and assumed the bus was burning and asked the driver to stop. People then started breaking windows and jumping out of the bus,” he said.

Insp Ncube said during the process two women were injured and taken to United Bulawayo United Hospitals for treatment.

“We were near Milton High School when there was a spark in the front of the bus and there was some smoke that was seen. So, people assumed that the bus was going to burn and they panicked and started stampeding,” said one passenger.