Zupco fares revised downwards

Nonsikelelo Ndlovu, Sunday news reporter

Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has been forced to review downwards bus and omnibus fares for urban routes barely a week after the company decided to increase the charges citing cost containment measures.

The new fares, which came into effect last Thursday, saw passengers, for some routes paying double of what they were paying.

Passengers were now paying $60 per trip for Zupco buses up from $30 while the kombis were now charging $80 up from $50 for a distance of 0 to 20 kilometres, for those travelling a distance of 21 to 30 kilometres they were now pay $90 per trip up from $45, while kombis were charging $120 up from $90 and for a distance of 31 to 40 kilometres and for the same distance Zupco buses increased to $110 up from $60.

However, the new charges were met with resistance from passengers, with some opting to walk to and from work, while others resorted to the illegal operators who were charging $50 a route.

A survey by Sunday News online revealed that as of Tuesday, for shorter roues buses were now charging $40 from $60 while Zupco kombis had also reduced their charges from $80 to $60.

Zupco Southern Region depot manager Mr. Tineyi Rwasako declined to comment on the recent developments, referring all questions to the company’s chief executive officer, Mr Everisto Madangwa, who was not reachable for comment.

