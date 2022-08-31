Zupco reviews bus fares

31 Aug, 2022 - 10:08 0 Views
0 Comments
Zupco reviews bus fares

The Sunday News

Charity Chikara

Sunday News Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes with effect from 1 September.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20 kilometers will now pay ZWL$300 from ZWL$140, with those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometers forking out ZWL$400 from ZWL$180, while those between 31 and 40 kilometers will pay ZWL$550.

Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$400 from ZWL$220 for distances of up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometers they will now part with ZWL$550.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting