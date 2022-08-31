Zupco reviews bus fares

Charity Chikara

Sunday News Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has increased bus fares for all of its urban routes with effect from 1 September.

In a notice, Zupco said passengers travelling up to 20 kilometers will now pay ZWL$300 from ZWL$140, with those travelling between 21 to 30 kilometers forking out ZWL$400 from ZWL$180, while those between 31 and 40 kilometers will pay ZWL$550.

Passengers who use the Zupco kombis will now pay ZWL$400 from ZWL$220 for distances of up to 20 kilometers and for distances between 21 and 30 kilometers they will now part with ZWL$550.