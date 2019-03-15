Zusa Games underway at Nust

Mandla Moyo, Sport Reporter

TWELVE local universities convened at the National University of Science and Technology for the 2019 Zimbabwe Universities Sports Association Cluster One Games that will run from Friday to Sunday.

The Zusa games were officially launched at Nust on Friday with the action getting underway on the same day and will run up to Sunday.

Amongst the twelve universities represented are the hosts Nust, University of Zimbabwe, Midlands State University, Chinhoyi University of Science and Technology, Africa University to name but a few.

The universities will be participating in a number of sporting events among those being javelin, discus, golf, volleyball, handball, cricket, athletics, hockey, table tennis, karate, taekwondo, athletics, swimming, high jump, triple jump, volleyball among others.

According to Life Chemere, the Zusa president, this first cluster is strategically positioned in that it is being held in Bulawayo at Nust, Khumalo Hockey Stadium, Milton High School and Bulawayo Athletic Club among other sporting venues.

“There are a number of suitable facilities within Bulawayo other than Harare like the hockey stadium and a wide array of cricket fields.

“The reason why we are clustering our games is to have a close monitoring of few disciplines at a particular time in addition to that we are holding these games in preparation for the Zimbabwe Tertiary Union Sport games which are to be held sometime in June and also as a preparatory exercise for World University Student games which are to be held in Napoli in Italy,” said Chemere.

“At the same time the reason why we stage this annual event is to give opportunities to the athletes to participate and excel and probably to make them be exposed.

“We normal invite associations to be here because we also take pride in our athletes getting into national teams,” added Chemere.

He was happy about the turnout of participants despite the challenges the nation is faced with at the moment.