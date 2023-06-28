Zvishavane resort hosts bonfire fish fiesta competitions

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A ZVISHAVANE based resort, Palawani Network is on Saturday set to host a bonfire fish fiesta which is a fish catching and cooking competition in the mining town in a bid to promote fish farming.

Palawani Network Resorts sales and marketing officer, Miss Mercy Masayite revealed that the idea to host the bonfire fish fiesta was not only to promote fish farming but also to encourage networking among the Zvishavane communities.

“The purpose of this bonfire fish fiesta is to promote fish farming and small medium sized enterprise in the food industries through showcasing their talents in cooking and fish catching,” she said.

“The competition is going to help brings families together so that they spend the whole day bonding and relaxing in the view of the Palawani dam. All kinds of people are invited including companies, canteen, hospitality schools, individual groups, pastors and the community at large are all invited to participate in these competitions,” she added.