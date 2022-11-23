ZWL$25bn, US$24m paid to farmers for grains

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

THE Government has since April paid ZWL$25 billion and US$24 million to farmers delivering maize and traditional grains from last summer’s harvest.

The summer grains now in the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) stocks is expected to last for more than 11 months, well after the first deliveries from the next harvest.

Speaking at a Post-Cabinet briefing Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere, said Cabinet received national grains status report from Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Anxious Masuka.

“The nation is being informed that the GMB grain stocks as at 20 November, 2022 stand at 561 554 metric tonnes comprising 482 554 metric tonnes of maize and 79 120 metric tonnes of traditional grains.

“Using a monthly consumption rate of 49 295 metric tonnes (24 295 mt for Social Welfare and 25 000 mt to millers and stock feed manufacturers), the available grain will last for 11.4 months,” said Dr Muswere.

He said millers and stock feed manufacturers are expected to import grain to cover the gap in their own requirements.

The Minister said ZW$25.161 billion and US$24 million has since been paid out to farmers for grain intake since 1 April.

He added: “Current wheat stocks at GMB stand at 160 262 metric tonnes, while the millers have 33 500 mt in stock. The GMB stocks will provide 7.6 months’ cover at a consumption rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month, while the total country stock will last 9.2 months.”

Dr Muswere said the nation is further informed that the 58 972 ha which have so far been harvested have culminated in 255 618 tonnes of wheat.

However, on a sad note, a total of 3 980 ha of the wheat crop was damaged by rains, with the largest hectarage of 3 225 being in Mashonaland West Province.