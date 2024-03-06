94 Percent of ZIEC space booked, 19 countries confirm participation

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

AT least 94.9 percent of the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre’s space has been booked with 495 direct exhibitors expressing interest ahead of this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), which is scheduled for 23 to 27 April.

Nineteen foreign countries have also confirmed their participation at this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF)

The ZITF is held annually at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo and this year it will run under the theme: “Entrepreneurship: The catalyst for Industrialisation and Trade”.

The 64th edition of the ZITF will provide engagement platforms for local and international investors, offering interactive opportunities crucial to the national development agenda.

Giving an update on Wednesday morning, ZIEC Board Chairperson Mr Busisa Moyo said they have received overwhelming response for what promises to be a bigger and better fair this year.

“Market response to the sales and promotion campaign launched in January has been positive. Of the net space available for sale (49,499sqm), 94.9 percent has been booked to date (46,945sqm). This places us at par with the booking situation at the same time last year were 47, 120sqm had been booked (95 percent).

“In terms of exhibitor numbers, we are currently sitting at 495 direct exhibitors. This compares favourably with the 2023 booking situation where 439 exhibitors had expressed interest by this time (13 percent higher). This build-up period is a dynamic time in the exhibition planning horizon as bookings continue to come in, change and sometimes drop out daily,” said Mr Moyo.

He said the exhibitor profile has a multiplicity of products and services including; agricultural implements and equipment; automotive equipment, building and construction; civic representation; clothing and textiles; education & training; energy products and equipment; food products manufacturing and processing; business tourism products and services; information communication and technology; medical/health related products; mining equipment; pharmaceuticals and chemicals.

“Space uptake by foreign exhibitors has also been good with 19 foreign nations being represented at ZITF 2024. So far, to date, we have confirmed exhibits from Belarus, Botswana, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Iran, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Romania, South Africa, South Korea, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States of America and Zambia. We are currently waiting on other nations to consolidate and confirm their space requirements and are positive that we will surpass last year’s closing total of 21 countries,” said Mr Moyo.

In keeping with industry’s expectations for a platform that delivers constructive engagements, useful insights and invaluable networking opportunities, Mr Moyo said they havecurated an industry-focused programme around ZITF 2024.

“We will host the ZITF welcome cocktail, ZITF International Business Conference, Connect Africa Symposium, ZITF Diplomats’ Forum, ZITF 2024 Charity Golf Challenge, ZITF Innovators’ Forum, Scholastica Expo, as well as varous other Value-added services.