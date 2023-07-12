Acting President Chiwenga heads to Rusape  

Mukudzei Chingwere in Rusape

St Therese High School in Makoni West Constituency, Manicaland Province, is this morning the scene of yet another ruling Zanu PF party high level interface with the electorate with Acting President, Dr Constantino Chiwenga, expected here for a rally.

Acting President Chiwenga and several other politburo members are due to share the revolutionary party’s manifesto for the August 23 harmonized elections in which President Mnangagwa is the party presidential candidate and pollsters’ favourites.

Zanu PF National Political Commissar, Dr Mike Bimha, told our Harare Bureau that they are expecting Cde Chiwenga and other national and provincial party leaders to meet the electorate at the venue.

“We are expecting the Honourable Vice President here this morning,” said Cde Bimha, “If you look at the thousands that are here and those still coming in against this very cold weather, it goes to show you how committed the people are to their beloved governing party.

“August 23 is a mere formality, people are energised to reelect President Mnangagwa back into office together with our parliamentary and council candidates.

“Today the Honourable VP will be sharing with them what the revolutionary party has done, what it is doing and what its plans are for the future because a good term deserves another,” said Cde Bimha.

The rally is expected to draw attendees from the host National Assembly constituency, Makoni West – where the party is being represented by Cde Jenfan Muswere and the nearby constituencies of Makoni North, Makoni Central, Makoni South and Headlands.

As early as 7.30am, scores of party faithful had braved the chilly weather and started trickling in ahead of the rally.

Manicaland Province has a rich revolutionary history dating back to the days of the liberation struggle when the province became main transit corridor for gallant sons and daughters who skipped the country for Mozambique for military training.

It has, since the dawn of independence, mainly voted for the ruling Zanu PF and its candidates.