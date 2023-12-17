‘Africa should stand together’

President Mnangagwa and other leaders at the inauguration of Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina (front) in Antananarivo City yesterday (Picture by Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu)

Fungi Kwaramba, in Antananarivo, Madagascar

Independent African countries should always support and deepen solidarity with each other as the freedom they enjoy today did not come on a silver platter, but through protracted struggles against colonialism, President Mnangagwa said.

The President, who yesterday witnessed the inauguration of Madagascan President Andry Rajoelina at the Barea Mahamasina Stadium here, said to safeguard Africa from neo-colonialism, African leaders must stand with each other at all times.

“Most African countries celebrate their independence, meaning we celebrate our freedom from colonial domination. Whenever an African country is celebrating its sovereignty and independence, we all come together because we are saying, we are now independent from colonialism, from subjugation from the Western countries. This time around we are here because a colleague is being inaugurated as President, so we come together to give each other support,” the President said.

Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has been pursuing a policy of being a friend to all and an enemy to none, while positioning itself as a Pan-African nation, putting the continent first, through initiatives such as intra-African cooperation.

Such cooperation is in sync with President Mnangagwa’s “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” philosophy, which can be broadened to encompass the whole of the resource-rich African continent.

Taking a cue from President Mnangagwa, many African nations are now emphasising value addition and beneficiation of their resources as opposed to the export of raw materials by multilateral companies that are hungry for minerals such as lithium.

Many African states have already expressed interest in emulating Zimbabwe’s inward-looking policy which has seen the country, under illegal economic sanctions, turning adversity into opportunities.

Likewise, as he took his oath of office President Rajoelina vowed to pursue industrialisation and unity in the Indian Ocean island country, which is home to over 28 million people, and like most African states is endowed with rich mineral deposits.

Yesterday, African leaders, who included Angolan President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, who is also the Sadc chairperson, witnessed the inauguration at a packed stadium in this mountainous city on the backdrop of a familiar attempt by some Western countries to smear the poll outcome.

The Indian Ocean island, which is a member state of Sadc, held its elections in late November and President Rajoelina was declared the winner after garnering 58,9 percent of the vote followed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a lawmaker, who got 14,4 percent.

President Mnangagwa is on record saying Sadc member states are “one people” united for the common purpose of ensuring peace, stability, socio-economic development and prosperity in the region.

The President said Zimbabwe appreciated the continued show of solidarity as well as the unwavering support rendered by the regional bloc, “dating back to the days of our liberation struggle, and indeed since time immemorial, we are collectively united by unbreakable bonds cemented by historical, cultural and family ties. We are one people.

“This unity, love, and common purpose, among our countries, must be nurtured and defended for shared peace and stability as well as the socio-economic development and prosperity of our peoples,” he said.

In the spirit of Pan-Africanism, early this month a delegation from Madagascar led by the Mayor of Antananarivo and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Naina Andriantsitohaina met with President Mnangagwa and expressed keen interest to deepen ties with Zimbabwe.

The delegation also invited the President to the inauguration of this Island’s President.

“We have been sent by President Andry Rajoelina who has been elected in Madagascar. In a few weeks, there will be the inauguration ceremony. We have been sent as special envoys to see the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and invite him to come to the ceremony and to strengthen the link between our two countries,” he said.

Sadc countries that held elections recently are Zimbabwe and Eswatini, while polls will also be taking place in the DRC on December 20.

Next year, countries that will hold elections in the region are Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius.