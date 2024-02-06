Agent Sawu joins Bosso, as Mushore brothers extend contracts

Agent Sawu being unveiled at the Bosso offices

Online Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Agent Sawu has joined Highlanders as second assistant coach.

He becomes the first former Zimbabwe Saints player to coach Highlanders.

He is a holder of several coaching and management certificates with a playing career which took him to Switzerland, China and South Africa.

Sawu signed a contract with the club at 11am today and was later introduced to Kaindu and the squad in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Highlanders has extended the contracts of brothers, Mason and Mckinnon Mushore to December 2026.

The midfielders put pen to paper yesterday with the club announcing the news via their social media pages.

“We can confirm that McKinnon and Mason Mushore have extended their stay at the club until December 2026,” Bosso announced.