Agent Sawu joins Bosso, as Mushore brothers extend contracts

06 Feb, 2024 - 16:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Agent Sawu joins Bosso, as Mushore brothers extend contracts Agent Sawu being unveiled at the Bosso offices

The Sunday News

Online Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe international striker Agent Sawu has joined Highlanders as second assistant coach.

He becomes the first former Zimbabwe Saints player to coach Highlanders.

He is a holder of several coaching and management certificates with a playing career which took him to Switzerland, China and South Africa.

Sawu signed a contract with the club at 11am today and was later introduced to Kaindu and the squad in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Highlanders has extended the contracts of brothers, Mason and Mckinnon Mushore to December 2026.

The midfielders put pen to paper yesterday with the club announcing the news via their social media pages.

“We can confirm that McKinnon and Mason Mushore have extended their stay at the club until December 2026,” Bosso announced.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting