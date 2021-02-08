Airlines suspend flights due to new Covid-19 variant

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

TWO airlines, RwandAir and Emirates have suspended flights to Harare, in view of the global concerns on Covid-19 variants prevalent throughout Southern Africa and due to operational reasons.

In an announcement, National carrier for Rwanda, RwandAir said it has suspended flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare effective Monday, 8 February 2021.

“In view of the global concerns on Covid variants prevalent throughout Southern Africa, RwandAir announces the suspension of its flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka and Harare effective 8 February 2021. Scheduled flights will resume as soon as there is more clarity on the situation.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused. Affected customers can rebook and fly at a later date at no additional cost or a request a refund,” read the announcement.

Meanwhile, in a Covid-19 travel update, Star travel said Emirates Airlines in Zambia will temporarily suspend flights to Harare on Saturday 13 February 2021 to Sunday 28 February 2021 due to operational reasons.

“Emirates flights to/from Harare, a linked service with Lusaka, will temporarily be suspended from 13 February to 28 February due to operational reasons. Flights to/from Lusaka will continue to operate as four weekly services. Customers holding tickets with final destination Harare will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. Please get in touch with your consultant for any assistance required,” read the update.