All set for Heroes Day, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day Celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ALL is set for the Heroes Day Commemorations and Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day commemorations that are set for next month with government set to provide 50 buses for the main celebrations in Harare.

The Heroes Day commemorations and the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day Celebrations are set for 8 and 9 August respectively.

Presenting the post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Dr Jenfan Muswere said Cabinet was encouraging the nation to wear the national dress during the Heroes Day commemorations.

“The venue for the main Heroes Day Commemorations will be the National Heroes Acre in Harare. Provinces will also hold commemorations in their respective areas. Government will provide 50 buses for the celebrations in Harare, while two buses each will be availed to ferry the public to the provincial venues.

“The nation is informed that Government, through the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises will ensure that the national dress fabric is readily available at selected retail outlets, including the National Handicrafts Centre. The nation will be informed of the retail outlets where the national dress will be available. People are encouraged to wear the national dress on this special day,” said Dr Muswere.

As part of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Celebrations, Dr Muswere revealed that members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces will carry out Community Assistance Projects from 1 to 5 August 2022, with the completed projects set to be handed over to the communities by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri.

The main event will take place at the National Sports Stadium in Harare under the theme, “Zimbabwe Defence Forces-Creating a Conducive Environment for the Attainment of Vision 2030”

“The Zimbabwe Defence Forces will also carry out a week-long medical outreach during which there will be free consultations and treatment for minor ailments.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that 50 buses have been reserved for the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Day Celebrations in Harare, 15 for Bulawayo and two for each of the remaining provinces. Districts are encouraged to submit requests for fuel and mobilise transport to ferry people to the various venues. Learners are also encouraged to attend these celebrations,” he said.

Highlights of the main celebrations will be a musical entertainment by different artists including a traditional dance group from Botswana, the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Displays; and a soccer match between select teams from the Zimbabwe and Botswana Defence Forces.