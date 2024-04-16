All set for Independence Day Celebrations

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

PREPARATIONS for the Independence Anniversary Celebrations are at an advanced stage with various construction works having being completed.

This year’s celebrations are being held in Murambinda, Manicaland province as the government’s thrust of decentralising the event in line with the mantra; living no place and no-one behind.

Briefing journalists following a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who chairs the Cabinet Committee on State Occasions and National Monuments, presented an update on preparations for the 2024 Independence Anniversary Celebrations and Children’s Party.

“The nation is being advised that preparations for the Independence Anniversary Celebrations and the Children’s Party are at an advanced stage. The following construction works have been completed: the Main Arena; the terraces for the football pitch; the changing rooms; ablution facilities; the classroom blocks at Murambinda A and B Primary Schools and Murambinda B Secondary School; and painting of the buildings at the three (3) schools.

“Completed works include desludging of the ablution facilities at the three schools including the septic tanks at the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Murambinda; installation of perimeter fencing at Murambinda B Secondary School, and pitching of tents at the main venue. The rehabilitation and grading of the major roads have been completed,” said Dr Muswere.

He said the Children’s Party will be held tomorrow at Murambinda A Primary School, with a total of 3 050 learners from the country’s 10 provinces, participating at the event.

The party with be hosted by President Mnangagwa and the First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa.

“The nation is advised that the Independence Torch relay commenced on 11 April 2024 at Headlands in Manicaland Province. Honourable Vice President Chiwenga officiated at the event of the Lighting of the Independence Flame on 12 April, 2024 at Magamba District Heroes Acre, in Rusape.

“The Independence Flame Roadshow will take the Torch to Nyanga, Mutasa (Matumba Six Shrine), Mutare Provincial Heroes Acre, Chimanimani, Chipinge and Buhera. The Flame is expected at Dzapasi on 17 April 2024 (tomorrow) where it will be received by Honourable Vice President Mohadi. Thereafter, the Flame will be conveyed by torchbearers to the main venue on 18 April, 2024,” said the Minister.

Dr Muswere further revealed his Ministry will be deploying LED screens, two at the Children’s Party and four at the Main Arena to cater to the expected overflow audience.

The Ministry has also erected billboards carrying the Independence theme.

“The bioscope team from the Ministry is raising awareness on the importance of Independence Day and profiling various milestones achieved by the Second Republic.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage will ensure security throughout the events. His Excellency the President will split handover 1 000 computers to Buhera District, and these will be distributed to all the schools in the District through the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education,” said Dr Muswere.

In terms of entertainment, the Minister said there were 20 artists billed to perform and also there will be two soccer matches during the celebrations; Simba Bhora from Mashonaland Central Province will play Manica Diamonds tomorrow, while Highlanders Football Club will play Dynamos Football Club on Thursday.