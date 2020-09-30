Amakhosi, Queens square off in Zimbabwe Premier League

30 Sep, 2020 - 08:09 0 Views
0 Comments
Amakhosi, Queens square off in Zimbabwe Premier League Amakhosi Cricket Club

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME of the national cricketers will have an opportunity to get more game time ahead of the tour of Pakistan when the Zimbabwe Premier League, an eight team club competition gets underway on Sunday.

Zimbabwe Cricket had planned to have the tournament in winter but it could not take place because of measures put in place by the Government to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. The Government, through the Sports and Recreation Commission has now given ZC the green light to have the club competition take place, with the clearance coming at the same time as the permission for the senior men’s team to tour Pakistan.

Harare has more teams in the ZPL with three, followed by Bulawayo who have two, with one each from Masvingo, Midlands and Manicaland. The winner of the competition is believed to have US$10 000 in store for them.

An official launch is taking place in Harare on Wednesday where all the finer details will be unveiled like the format of the competition and prize money will be made available. It is believed that not all the national cricketers will be action as some of them will need rest because of the vigorous training they have endured in the past few weeks.

Amakhosi (formerly Emakhandeni Cricket Club) clash with Queens Sports Club at Queens in an all Bulawayo contest on Sunday.

@Mdawini_29

