Athletics championships off to a good start

Lovemore Dube in Victoria Falls

HARARE led the medals table on the opening day of the National Association of Secondary School Heads Track and Field Championships at Mosi Oa Tunya High School in Victoria Falls yesterday.

But if there was an award for the most improved province, Bulawayo could with ease lay an uncontested gold medal as they finished the day with 13 medals.

In last year’s championships at the end of Day One activities, Bulawayo had no medal as they gasped for breath alongside Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South at the foot of the standings.

An elated Bhekumuzi Dube the Bulawayo Province chairman and head in charge of sport in the Metropolitan Sikhumbuzo Ndlovu were all smiles as the day ended.

“Last year at this stage of the competition we had no single medal. This is a huge leap by our athletes and coaches. We are so grateful to our partners Bakers Inn who have invested in us to do better,” said Dube.

Ndlovu could not hide his excitement: “It is a very improved performance. We hope to collect more tomorrow and have a respectable finish and position.”

Bakers Inn regional sales and marketing manager Clackson Masakwa said it was gratifying to get positive feedback from Bulawayo.

“I heard at the end of the first day last year, results were not so good, to have come on board and made a little difference is great. We are making a positive social and sporting impact not only to Bulawayo sport but nationally. It was good to see our sponsored athletes grabbing six gold on the first day,” said Masakwa.

Harare with a number of athletes who have emerged from the province who have tested international success at major events and had more going on scholarships, showed that they mean business on the competition’s opening day with 11 gold medals, five silver and 12 bronze.

They had an all-round great display in both track and field events managing to place athletes in the top three in most events.

Mashonaland West collected 11 medals and five silver and nine bronze.

Masvingo had the third highest number of golds with nine while Mashonaland East amassed seven with the trio of Bulawayo, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central on tied on six.

Bulawayo’s Grace Mudoni won gold in the girls’ Under-15 300m hurdles in an event in which Matabeleland South’s Michelle Ndlovu was second and Trish Shoshore third.

Mudonhi crossed the line in 48.66 seconds, Ndlovu in 49.53 seconds and Shoshore 49.60.

Trinity Lunga of Harare led the medal chase for her team winning gold in the Under-21s 400m hurdles one minute 10.53 seconds, Matabeleland North’s Purity Nyoni second in one minute 10.69 seconds and Memory Mutudza third in one minutes 12.44 seconds for her bronze medal.

Basil Jele won both the 110 and 400m hurdles to leave himself assured of US$200 from Bakers Inn who promised winning athletes US$100 for gold, US$50 for silver and US$25 for bronze. He won the shorter event in 15 seconds and the longer in 55 seconds.

Harare’s Tom Marumisa was second in 57.57 seconds and Matabeleland North’s Mpendulo Ndlovu third in 58.15 seconds.

The event opening 10 000m in which Besame Makwiramiti won in 32 minutes 28 seconds showed glimpses of hope in long distances where Zimbabwe has fared decently on the international scene with a number of runners exceling in South Africa where races’ remuneration is good.

It was not an easy race as Evonoxic Manga of Mashonaland East was second in 32 minutes 40 seconds.

Sipanela Blessed of Harare claimed bronze in 33 minutes 34 seconds in a race with a good finished for the leading athletes.

Mashonaland East’s Benson Mangombe jumped 14.99m in the senior boys’ triple jump. Davison Danarengwe of Masvingo 13.91m and Brooklyn Mutanho of Manicaland third in 13.88.

Yesterday’s last event of the evening was the 4x400m relay in which Bulawayo were anchored to victory by Mzie Ncube. It was a quality race that had fans on the edges of their chairs rooting for their teams but the biggest was for the home team who were confident they would scoop it as they had some boys from Victoria Falls’ Chinotimba Township.

Local hero Denzil Ngavi did not disappoint claimming gold in the 100 and 400m sprints much to the applause of locals.

He said he did not expect to win the 400m where Bulawayo fielded Mzie Ncube.

Arthur Maphosa the overall Nash boss was also happy with the proceedings of the first day.

Results table

Province Gold Silver Bronze

Bulawayo 6 3 5

Harare 11 6 12

Manicaland 5 5 4

Masshonaland Central 6 11 3

Mashonaland West 11 5 3

Masvingo 9 8 8

Matabeleland North 4 10 6

Matabeleland South 6 4 12

Midlands 4 6 6