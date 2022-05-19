BCC starts search for engineering services director

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) have started their search for a substantive director of engineering services, a post that was left vacant following the death of Engineer Simela Dube in January.

Engineer Sikhumbuzo Ncube has been acting in the position since.

In a notice, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said aspiring candidates should drop their applications by 2 June.

“The director assumes full management responsibility for all Engineering Services Department functions, programmes, and operations. Formulates and implements departmental goals, objectives and priorities. Evaluates departmental methods and procedures.

“Develops and administers the department budget and approves expenditures. Attends and participates in professional group meetings and stays abreast of new trends and innovations in the field of engineering. Responds to difficult and sensitive citizen enquiries and complaints,” reads the notice.

The Town Clerk further noted that the successful candidate will be responsible for assessing and monitoring work load, administrative and support systems, and internal reporting relationships and also identifying opportunities for improvement, directs and implements changes.

Interested candidates must hold a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering obtained from a reputable, a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent and must be a corporate member of a recognised Engineering Institution.

“They must have at least 10 years’ experience in local government or similar environment, a sound knowledge of the management of roads, potable water and sewage effluent in conformity with existing legislation and must display a high degree of creativity, innovation and integrity,” reads the notice.