BCC to descend on illegal vendors

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council has warned vendors that have illegally occupied parts of the Central Business District that they risk being evicted and losing their hard earned money.

Last year, the local authority passed a motion to evict all vendors operate along 5th Avenue noting that the area was only meant for vehicular and pedestrian traffic, as a means of decongesting the CBD.

However, over the past few months these vendors have slowly made their way into some of the banned bays, a situation that has seemingly irked the local authority.

In a statement, the city’s mayor, Councillor Solomon Mguni revealed that the local authority was aware that there were some unscrupulous individuals that were allocating bays along 5thAvenue between Herbert Chitepo and Fort Street.

“The City of Bulawayo is aware of the illegal occupation by unauthorised personnel on the area along 5th Avenue between Herbert Chitepo and Fort Street. The ongoing allocation of vending bays by unsanctioned personnel is not recognised or supported by the City of Bulawayo and is therefore unlawful.

“Please note that 5th Avenue is a public road for vehicular and pedestrian traffic and not a designated vending site and members of the public are warned not to participate in this exercise as they will be evicted from the area and risk losing their hard earned money. The City of Bulawayo does not condone such behavior as it violates the statutes of the country and the City’s by-laws,” said the mayor.