Beke now calling the shots at Green Fuel

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors defender, Bekithemba Ndlovu has been appointed head coach of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Green Fuel Football Club.

Ndlovu, who joined the Chisumbanje-based club at the beginning of the year takes over the position from seasoned gaffer Lloyd Mutasa who has been elevated to the post of technical director.

The former Highlanders, Bulawayo City and How Mine gaffer’s appointment as Green Fuel head coach comes just after the side lost 1-0 to Yadah in the opening match of the Premiership played at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

Ndlovu, who has reportedly taken over head coach’s responsibilities which include team selection, training and game management will preside over his first match on Sunday when Green Fuel plays take on Herentals at Gibbbo Stadium.

It’s a tricky game for Ndlovu as Herentals also head into the encounter smarting from a 1-0 away defeat to Triangle United at Gibbo.

Confirming Ndlovu’s elevation from assistant coach’s role, Green Fuel’s board chairman Fredson Moyo told our Harare Bureau that the move is meant to strengthen their team.

“The decision to reshuffle (the technical department) was not in any way influenced by our defeat to Yadah. We value Lloyd Mutasa for the stellar job he has done in helping us gain promotion, that’s why we have decided to promote him from head coach to a technical director. He is the one who will oversee the entire technical team and will be the strategic driver as we move forward.

“Bekithemba Ndlovu is taking over responsibilities of a head coach and will make decisions on training, team selection, game management and all other responsibilities in his job description.

“Beki is already familiar with the team, having joined the team in early pre-season as first assistant coach. He has worked together with Mutasa and they will continue working together to meet the objectives and targets of the team,” said Moyo.

