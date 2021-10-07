Binga philanthropist, church minister Dr Mudenda dies

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

RENOWNED Binga philanthropist and church minister Dr Jabulani Mudenda has died at the age of 46, after succumbing to injuries sustained in an accident last week.

His younger brother Reverend White Mudenda, who worked with him in the day-to-day running of church ministry at Hope Ministries, confirmed Dr Mudenda’s death at Mater Dei Hospital in Bulawayo on Wednesday afternoon.

“He was coming from a conference in Lubimbi in Binga when he went to drop a friend in Victoria Falls before driving to Bulawayo. He was with his friend Pastor Godwin Sangweni in the car when his car was hit on the rear wheel by a haulage truck.

“The car veered off the road and overturned before rolling three times. He sustained head injuries and broke two ribs resulting in blood clots which needed an operation. He had undergone a head surgery and the doctor was due to remove the blood clots through an operation yesterday, but his blood pressure had drastically gone down hence delayed the operation. He died around 1pm Mater Dei Hospital,” said Rev Mudenda, who is church liaison officer at Hope Ministries.

Dr Mudenda had transformed the face of Binga with the establishment of the orphanage, construction of a church and various activities that included distribution of bicycles and bibles to rural pastors across the country.

He was a pastor by calling belonging to the Baptist Church and founder of Hope Ministries and Hope Foundation which gave birth to Kabwe Children’s Home, currently with 18 orphans. Dr Mudenda is survived by wife Zondiwe, who is advisor of Kabwe Children’s Home in Pashu area.

The couple had three daughters. Burial arrangements are being made and he is set to be buried at his home in Pashu next Saturday.