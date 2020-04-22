Bodies to be treated as contagious

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ALL bodies being repatriated into Zimbabwe from South Africa for burial will now be treated as contagious except victims of road traffic accidents and murder.

In a statement, Zimbabwe Consul General to South Africa Mrs Melody Chaurura said this was being done to protect citizens from Coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Please be advised that the Ministry of Health and Child Care of the Republic of Zimbabwe has directed as follows with immediate effect,- As a way of protecting the country against exposure to the deadly Coronavirus, all bodies being repatriated to Zimbabwe for burial will be treated as contagious except in cases where the cause of death is road accidents, murder and other body injuries.

“Consequently, all such mortal remains will require clearance by the Ministry of Health and Child Care using the usual clearance channels, ” she said.

The Consul General also said all relatives accompanying the remains will be subjected to 21 days mandatory quarantine at the designated points of entry before proceeding to the funeral.

She said the same applies in cases where the body is transiting through Zimbabwe.

She said only the driver of the hearse is allowed to proceed to the final place of burial in Zimbabwe and is required to return back to South Africa immediately after burial.