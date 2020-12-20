Bosso SG post race gets exciting

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE race for the Highlanders secretary-general’s post is getting exciting with the entry of Victoria Falls-based Morgen Dube.

Popularly known in football circles as Gazza, Dube’s campaign has already gathered momentum days after he announced his candidature. Dube is the only candidate for the secretary-general’s position who has come out in the open.

Incumbent Israel Moyo yesterday said he was yet to decide whether he was seeking re-election or not.

“If I seek re-election it won’t be for my sake but for the sake of the club to serve the interests of its stakeholders. So, my decision is not informed by my personal aspirations but that of stakeholders,’’ Moyo said.

Bhekimpilo Khanye, who had also shown interest in the position yesterday indicated that he had pulled out of the race.

“I decided not to contest, I still remain available and committed to serve Bosso in any other possible ways,’’ Khanye said.

The 52-year-old Dube played for a team called A’Zambezi in Victoria Falls before an injury forced him into early retirement. He got into coaching at the young age of 22. Dube was in 2010 elected Zifa Southern Region vice-chairman and took over the chairmanship after the then chairman, Gift Banda was suspended.

His association with Highlanders dates back to his youth days when he became close to the late duo of Adam Ndlovu and Barry Daka.

“I have been close to Bosso since I was a boy and was close to ‘my’ late bro Adam throughout his playing days from youth. When I started coaching before formal training, I would call the late Barry Daka at his Mzilikazi Housing offices every Monday doing post-mortem of my weekend games. I owe him a lot in my early development as a coach,’’ he said.

Dube has been facilitating friendly matches for Highlanders in Victoria Falls since 1996. He has also coached the now defunct Intundla, a team that used to play in the Zifa Southern Region Division One that came close to getting promotion into the Premier Soccer League.

“I would facilitate Bosso’s friendly games in Vic Falls on off seasons dating back to 1996 and made it an almost yearly event. I moved from A’Zambezi to coach the trailblazing Intundla FC in the Southern Region where we finished second to then Champions Shabanie Mine FC.”

Pushed by a desire to contribute to Highlanders, Dube became a Bosso life member in 2007 and it is the first time that he is standing for any post at the club.

“In the year 2007 I decided to become a full member of the club inspired by the will to contribute more into the club. Some members have been following my contributions to the club both idea wise and materially over the years,’’ he said.

Over the years, Dube said he has been approached by some club members to stand for election but he has turned down such overtures since he felt he did not have the time.

“In the last elections they asked me to stand as a VC but I turned down the request for two reasons. I am not used to being a vice, deputy or assistant. Secondly, I had a lot of other commitments so I felt I would do a disservice to the club. Now I have the time, the football knowledge and the world technology all at my disposal and feel I am ready to serve Highlanders,’’ Dube said.

On what he is bringing to the club, Dube had this to say “I believe I’m bringing in a new dimension that all the other great servants may not have. The administrative experienced acquired over the years with the mother body and the technical know-how that has been the preserve of club employees (coaches).

I also bring neutrality as I am not engulfed in the camps within the leadership that has emerged from time to time that I am intending to breach.” – @Mdawini_29.