Bosso want to play Gamecocks under floodlights

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO football giants, Highlanders have requested from the Premier Soccer League to play Chicken Inn under floodlights in a local derby scheduled for Wednesday.

According to well-placed sources, Bosso formally wrote to the PSL executive last Monday and in that regard PSL through chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele reportedly said: “We have no obligations to have the fixture played under flood lights provided you furnish us with written confirmation from Zimbabwe Electricity Distribution Company (ZETDC) that electricity will be distributed for minimum of 5 (five hours).”

PSL reportedly further requested that Bosso provide a written letter confirming from “City of Bulawayo that the floodlights are functional and the standby generator has enough fuel to power the floodlights.”

More Details To follow…