Bosso youngster trying his luck in Austria

25 Apr, 2023 - 12:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Bosso youngster trying his luck in Austria Prince Ndlovu

The Sunday News

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu is in Austria trying his luck at topflight side SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz.

The 17-year-old Ndlovu’s Austria trial stint comes a month after the budding footie star went for a six-day assessment at South Africa’s soccer giants Orlando Pirates.

Bosso confirmed on Tuesday that Ndlovu, who missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a visa, has arrived in Austria.

“Prince Ndlovu has arrived for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria. We wish him the best of luck. May he continue flying the Highlanders FC and National flag high,” said Highlanders on their social media platforms. [email protected]

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting