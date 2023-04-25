Bosso youngster trying his luck in Austria

Ricky Zililo

[email protected]

HIGHLANDERS Football Club’s teenage sensation Prince Ndlovu is in Austria trying his luck at topflight side SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz.

The 17-year-old Ndlovu’s Austria trial stint comes a month after the budding footie star went for a six-day assessment at South Africa’s soccer giants Orlando Pirates.

Bosso confirmed on Tuesday that Ndlovu, who missed out on a month-long trial stint at Croatian second tier club HNK Vukovar 1991 alongside Majesa Academy’s attacking midfielder Promise Sithole after being denied a visa, has arrived in Austria.

"Prince Ndlovu has arrived for trials at SK Puntigamer Sturm Graz of Austria. We wish him the best of luck. May he continue flying the Highlanders FC and National flag high," said Highlanders on their social media platforms.