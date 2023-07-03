Botswana’s ruling party expelled former President for indiscipline

Mkhululi Chimoio

Former Botswana President, Dr Ian Khama was expelled from the ruling party [Botswana Democratic Party] for indiscipline, Minister for State President in the Office of the President, Kabo Neale Sechele Morwaeng, exclusively told the Sunday News recently.

Zimbabwe and Botswana have 43 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed through a platform dubbed Zimbabwe-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) which seeks to ratify bilateral agreements that promotes cooperation. It further strengthens the already existing bilateral relations and which enjoy strong bilateral relations espoused by rich historical background, common culture and familial ties.

Since the end of Khama’s presidency tenure, Botswana under the leadership of a visible firm Pan-Africanist, President Masisi’s administration has changed its tack on Zimbabwe. Khama stood out in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) by openly criticising former president Robert Mugabe.

“Dr Khama was expelled from the party because of his indiscipline conduct which undermined the constitution of our party BDP,” said Minister Morwaeng.

“Today we want to set the record straight so that the world is not misled by our former President Khama. We have been following where he lies to the world saying he resigned, but that is not true. The party tolerated him for a long time as we believed that he is our elderly statesman, but we realised that he is out to undermine the party and country’s leadership. As a result we expelled him from our glorious revolutionary movement.”

Minister Morwaeng also disclosed that the former president wanted to create a Khama Dynasty which was thwarted by the incumbent leadership.

“The world must know that our former leader wanted the current President to impose his younger brother [Tshekedi Khama] as a Vice President of the party and country. The people of Botswana and leadership refused this as they realised that the party and the country was in the hands of capable leaders. In fact if his young brother was elected by people we wouldn’t be having these fights, but the people rejected the former president and his family.”

Relations between the former close allies, Masisi and Khama turned sour in 2019 when the latter tried to influence and micromanage President Masisi presidency. But according to Minister Morwaeng, President Masisi’s efforts of forging peace with his former boss are being ignored and destroyed by a “selfish” Dr Khama.

According to media reports, the fights started when Masisi removed from position of influence officials close to Khama. He demoted his brother Tshekedi Khama from the important tourism portfolio to youth and sports. Masisi also fired and arrested Khama’s Intelligence Chief Isaac Kgosi and replaced him with Peter Magosi – whom Khama had once fired.

It is reported that he also scrapped Botswana’s complete hunting ban and is now allowing controlled culling of its huge elephant population. This policy was dear to the heart of the arch-conservationist Khama. Masisi has also relaxed some of the strict liquor laws that Khama imposed.

It also said that Masisi has made several other changes that Khama doesn’t like. Khama was never very fond of China and publicly berated it for the poor quality of its workmanship in a coal-fired power station it built in Botswana.