Bravie Sibanda continues to shine in Slovakia

Fungai Muderere

FORMER Chicken Inn fringe player Bravie Ayanda Sibanda has continued to shine in Slovakia after he chipped in with an assist when his Third League side for OFK Baník Lehota pod Vtácnikomn thumped Belusa 4-0.

The Slovakian league has bounced back from a three months long winter break and the Zimbabwean player has seen his stock continue to rise.

Before the break, Sibanda had scored 15 goals for his paymasters.

‘It’s always pleasing to do well for your team and I’m more than happy. I will keep on working hard and for me, it’s all about team work,” said Sibanda, a player who has had an unbelievable spring in his career.