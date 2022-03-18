Breaking: BCC slashes Parking charges

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

THE Bulawayo City Council has given in to pressure from the public and have since slashed their parking costs.

The local authority, in partnership with Tendy Three Investments (TTI), in February launched the parking system which was met with rage from motorists and residents who argued that the charges were exorbitant.

According to the pricing model, motorists were required to pay US$1 for the 30 minutes in the prime parking bays and US$1 for an hour in the ordinary parking bays.

However, in the latest development, the city’s Town Clerk, Mr Christopher Dube has revealed that the city has since decided to reduce the charges, with all zones now set to charge US$1 for one hour.

“The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public and the motoring public that with effect from Monday, 21 March 2022, the Central Business District has been designated into a single Zone of 1 hour/1USD or at equivalent bank rate through Ecocash, POS or ZWL Cash. This notification cancels the 30mins/1USD Zone that was in place at the core of the city,” said the Town Clerk.