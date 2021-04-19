BREAKING: Jose Mourinho fired: Why was Mourinho sacked from Spurs?

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as manager of Tottenham Hotspur just hours after the club announced it would be joining the new European Super League.

Mourinho has been axed following a poor spell from his side Tottenham. The former Chelsea legend was told the news this morning according to sources. First-team coaches Ryan Mason and Chris Powell are expected to take charge for the remainder of the campaign.

Jose’s exit comes after Tottenham drew 2-2 at Everton on Friday night.

The failure to secure a win leaves them languishing at seventh in the table, meaning they’re currently five points away from Champions League football.

Spurs have taken just one win from their last five games and their European ambitions came to an end last month when they were sent packing from the Europe League.

Harry Kane and his squad will face Southampton on Wednesday night, followed by the League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

Should they be able to secure victory, it would be their first trophy since they won the same competition in 2008.

However, it has been suggested the Portuguese boss was axed after a fiery showdown with the club.

Unconfirmed reports indicate Mourinho refused to take players onto the pitch to train following the announcement of the European Super League.

Spurs fans on Twitter have reacted to the news, with one saying: “This week, Spurs fans should be buzzing. Unfortunately, we’ve become more of a banter club than we ever have been.”

Another wrote: “Nah Jose was defo against the super league and that was the final straw for Levy.”

A third posted: “Big up mourinho actually standing up for football.” – Daily Express