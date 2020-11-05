Byo records two more Covid-19 deaths

Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

BULAWAYO continues to record an upward trend in Covid-19 pandemic cases, with the city as of Wednesday recording the only two deaths in the country.

This comes as the city also accounted for 11 out of the recorded 17 new cases in the country.

According to statistics provided by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the city recorded 17 new cases and two deaths with the seven-day rolling average for new cases rising to 15 from 13.

“854 PCR tests done today (Wednesday), with the positivity at 2 percent. All 17 are local cases

25 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 94,5 percent and active cases go down to 212. As of 4 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8427 Cases 7967 recoveries and 248 Deaths,” said the Ministry.

With the new deaths recorded the Ministry noted that the national case fatality rate now stands at

2,9 percent.

“Harare has the highest number of cases per capita followed by Bulawayo and Matabeleland

South. Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Bulawayo and Harare have case fatality ratios above the national average,” read part of the statistics.