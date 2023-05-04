Byo school scoops inaugural spelling competition

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

A BULAWAYO primary school recently scooped the inaugural national spelling bee competition that was held at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair grounds in Bulawayo.

Nkulumane’s Queen Elizabeth II, which is owned by the Bulawayo City Council came out first out of a pool of 148 schools from around the country.

According to the latest council report, for their efforts, the school will have a library structure constructed for them, among other prizes.

“The event had taken a larger interest among the sponsors. The competitions were held in

Bulawayo – Trade Fair. 148 schools participated. Queen Elizabeth II scooped the first position as the inaugural winner for 2023. The package for the first includes a library structure, books, desktops, and free Wi-Fi for six months.

“The school is congratulated for this achievement. It is good to note that council schools continue to perform exceptionally well in most activities.