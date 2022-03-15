Clippers stun Bosso

Simba Jemwa, Online Correspondent

A DISCIPLINED performance by Clippers saw them stun favourites, Highlanders 43-36 in a Bulawayo Basketball League encounter at Khanyisile Basketball Courts last Saturday.

15 points by Clippers’ top scorer Kudzai Mangezi made all the difference as the Highlanders side that included veterans Mpumelelo Hlabangana and Rodney Manne failed to stop the Clippers from claiming an unlikely third victory of their 2021-2022 campaign.

Clippers are now 6th on the log with 16 points while Bosso remain 5th with points haul of 19. The result dented Highlanders’ hopes of a top four finish and a spot in the national league play-offs.

Holding firm to their national league fourth spot is Legends who themselves had a good weekend having beaten Nust 68-32 at the same venue on Friday night. Although both Highlanders and Legends are on 19 points, the later has a better points difference. Legends have a points difference of -59 while Highlanders are on -119.

Southern Mavericks beat an improved City Knights 74-23 on Saturday to move themselves one step closer to the provincial championship after their closest rivals, Giants were beaten 68-50 by Lakers 24 hours earlier. Clayton Chikwengo scored 14 points for Mavericks while Mlungisi Nyathi scored 11 for his Knights.

In the women’s league, Southern Mavericks maintained their choke hold on the league with a commanding 69-25 victory over Highlanders on Saturday. Pauline Ncube and Nyasha Tore’s 10 points apiece for Highlanders were not enough to drive their side past Mavericks who are the defending champions. Brandina Muleya gave her side 19 points as they moved closer to yet another championship and an unbeaten campaign. Mavericks have won all their 11 games this season and are the obvious number one seed from Bulawayo in the national league this season.

Second in the women’s league are Lakers A who have only lost to Mavericks and have points haul of 21, one less than Mavs. In this past weekend’s league action, Lakers A overcame Nust 90- 21 with Juliet Sitiya and Kudzai Maringazuva both top scoring for Lakers with

12 points each while Laura Halahala scored 9 points for Nust.

Third placed Angels did not have a game this past weekend remain in the running for a national league spot. Angels are two points behind table toppers Mavs having lost two games this season, one apiece to Mavs and Lakers.

In the men’s B League, Rodney Manne’s City Royals moved one step closer to promotion into the A League next season after seen off 46-18 on Saturday. Royals top the table with 18 points followed by Baseline who have 15 points but with two games in hand.

Baseline had a bye this weekend and were not in action.

Bulawayo Basketball League Results

Friday

Lakers Glen Lodge 17 vs NUST 23 (W)

7pts Phoebe Chikonye (Lakers Glen Lodge)

8pts Precious Foti (NUST)

Legends 68 vs NUST 32 ( A)

8pts Duke Madubeko ( Legends)

7pts Michael Manhivi ( NUST)

7pts Silas Simemeza ( NUST)

Lakers A 68 vs Giants 50 ( A)

22pts Mthokozisi Sibanda (Giants)

15pts Taboyamulimu Mathe ( Lakers A)

15pts Shawn Connick (Lakers A)

Saturday

City Royals 46 vs NUST 18 (B)

12pts Ryan Homela ( City Royals)

8pts Tatenda Gundani ( NUST)

Highlanders B 45 vs Lakers Supermed 44 ( B)

15pts Delight Dube ( Highlanders B)

24pts Thabo Rusere ( Lakers Supermed)

Lakers A 90 vs NUST 21(W)

12pts Juliet Sitiya ( Lakers A)

12pts Kudzai Maringazuva ( Lakers A)

9pts Laura Halahala (NUST)

Highlanders 25 vs Mavericks 69 (W)

10pts Pauline Ncube ( Highlanders)

10pts Nyasha Tore ( Highlanders)

19pts Brandina Muleya ( Mavericks)

Mavericks 74 vs City Knights 23 ( A)

14pts Clayton Chikwengo ( Mavericks)

11pts Mlungisi Nyathi ( City Knights)

Clippers 43 vs Highlanders 36 ( A)

15pts Kudzai Mangezi ( Clippers)

13pts Ryan Mhlanga ( Highlanders)

