Closer look at RBAAs nominees

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday Life Reporter

ONE of the city’s premier arts events, the ROIL Bulawayo Arts Awards, (RBAAs) are once again set to crown the cream in the sector on 6 November during a night that already looks set to bring the usual dose of drama, glamour, thrills and spills.

Over the next few weeks, Sunday Life will be profiling artistes that are in line for honours during this year’s edition.

AWA Khiwe

African Women Arise (AWA) has emerged as one of the few hip-hop artistes that have been able to tame the American-born genre with a distinctly local flavour.

The self-proclaimed Ndebele rap queen has seen her stocks rise recently as with every rap verse that goes viral on social media, people from her native country and beyond recognise her prowess on the mic. The German-based, Nkayi-born wordsmith has in the past spoken of her love for rapping in her mother tongue.

“I take pride in rapping in Ndebele because it’s one of the most beautiful languages in the world, with unique click sounds that l added to my songs. Many people love it.

I love our Ndebele culture, our dances and traditional songs. I wear traditional Ndebele costumes when I perform because I want to show the world our culture through music,” she said.

At this year’s ROILBAAs, AWA is nominated for Outstanding Song of the Year, Outstanding Hip Hop Artiste/Act and Outstanding Female Artiste of the Year.

DJ Cooperman

The founder of local music stable Bulawayo Knights, Mncedisi Moyo, or DJ Cooperman as he is popularly known, is one of the veterans of the house movement in the city.

Cooper Man has worked with renowned artists in South Africa such as DJ Clock, Q-ness, Reloaded, DJ Bhekzin and Groova Lounge, among others, while attending various music conferences in South Africa. At this year’s ROILBAAs, one of the pioneers of the dance movement in the city will be aiming for a gong in the Outstanding House, Kwaito, Gqom Act category.

Kyla Blac

The 21-year-old female Afro soul sensation is fast earning a reputation as a well-rounded artiste, writing her own songs, while she is fluent on the piano and is more than competent choreographer.

A graduate of the Zimbabwe Academy of Music, Kyla has stated her desire to go international as her career continues to blossom. At this year’s ROILBAAs, she is nominated in the Outstanding Alternative Music category.