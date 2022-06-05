COMMENT: Corporates must support Bulawayo Day festivities

BULAWAYO has long cemented its place as the cultural hub in the country. It is indeed the melting pot of arts and culture, buoyed by its cosmopolitan population.

In 2019, the Bulawayo Cultural Affairs Office and Nhimbe Trust lobbied the Bulawayo City Council to declare June 1 the day of Bulawayo. The day —Bulawayo Day — has been celebrated since then.

The day has been used at great lengths to celebrate the rich arts and cultural heritage in the city, with various activities taking place across the city, with the Bulawayo City Council heavily involved. And last week, the city celebrated 128 years since being declared a town, and there were vibrant scenes at the celebrations where groups such as Iyasa and Victory Siyanqoba showcased splendid performances.

Bulawayo City Council senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu said Bulawayo Day was a very special day for the city.

“Today is a very special day for Bulawayo as it’s the day that we celebrate Bulawayo Day. On the 1st of June 1894, the city of Bulawayo was established as a town, and on the 2nd of October, 2019, the city meeting resolved to declare the 1st of June as Bulawayo Day and subsequently, the 2nd to the 5th of June as Bulawayo Arts Festival (Baf) Week.”

She said Bulawayo Day was a celebration of arts, creativity and mainly, a celebration of unity.

“We are grateful that the city of Bulawayo has a rich historic and cultural heritage because of our predecessors. Bulawayo Day is key because as a city, it allows us to celebrate our identity, culture, values, and also who we are. It is a celebration of arts, creativity and a celebration of unity. Bulawayo is a cosmopolitan, metropolitan city and province and as such, we have a diversity of cultures, tribes, beliefs and values. Through Bulawayo Day, it is the city’s belief that these forms of diversity can unite and build the Bulawayo we want,” Mpofu said.

In order to make sure that arts and culture in the city is a sustainable industry, there is need for more players to come in with financial support, especially to artistes so that they can earn a living from their craft.

As the city celebrated Bulawayo Day, one expected a number of big corporates based in the city to join in the fun fare and paint the town red.

It should not be left to the council alone. Every stakeholder in the city should take part and make sure the day is memorable.

Last year, the Bulawayo Day and Bulawayo Arts Festival Week were a milestone, with President Mnangagwa in town to launch the Bulawayo Heritage Corridor.

There was a lot of fanfare and history lessons imparted to the young about the city and the spirit of Ubuntu. There is therefore, a need to continue in that trajectory.

Bulawayo Music Association (BMA) chairperson Thuts Harsh Touch was on point when he said more should be done to commemorate the day.

“Bulawayo Day is a very important monumental day which should see Bulawayo going awash with celebratory activities, with the outstanding Bulawayo offerings on showcase. Bulawayo is a giant in football, music, dance, film and cultural diversity hence a day filled with all the above should be roaring everywhere,” he suggested.