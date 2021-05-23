COMMENT: Council must act decisively on diarrhoea outbreak

THE World Health Organisation says diarrhoea disease is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old, and is responsible for killing around 525 000 children every year.

WHO goes further to say that diarrhoea can last several days, and can leave the body without water and salts that are necessary for survival. In the past, for most people, severe dehydration and fluid loss were the main causes of diarrhoea deaths. Now, other causes such as septic bacterial infections are likely to account for an increasing proportion of all diarrhoea-associated deaths. Children who are malnourished or have impaired immunity as well as people living with HIV are most at risk of life-threatening diarrhoea.

Diarrhoea is caused by a host of bacterial, viral and parasitic organisms, most of which are spread by faeces-contaminated water. Infection is more common when there is a shortage of adequate sanitation and hygiene and safe water for drinking, cooking and cleaning. It is therefore prudent that whenever it is detected, swift action should be taken to remedy the situation before the situation gets out of hand, leading to loss of lives.

Last week, we reported that a number of diarrhoea cases had been reported at Bulawayo’s Emganwini suburb. And our sister paper, Chronicle also reported that a third diarrhoea outbreak has hit the city in 11 months with about 50 cases being reported in the high-density suburb. Residents have accused the city council of failing to maintain a consistent supply of water, despite collecting rents and rates.

In June last year, there was a diarrhoea outbreak in Luveve, which killed 13 people and infected nearly 2 000 people after raw sewerage had contaminated drinking water. In October about 100 people, mostly children, were treated for running tummies in Mzilikazi and surrounding suburbs. The latest development comes at a time the country is battling Covid-19 which has killed millions worldwide.

Reports indicate that at least 25 households in Emganwini have reported severe diarrhoea and residents were flocking to Nketa Clinic and Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment. Residents’ chairperson of Ward 26 Mr Janana Ngwenya said residents were drinking contaminated water from taps. He said some residents said taps were old and rusty.

“When we were drinking water from bowsers and boreholes, we didn’t have this problem,” said Mr Ngwenya.

The Bulawayo City Council corporate communications manager, Mrs Nesisa Mpofu, responding to the issue said the local authority had dispatched teams to investigate the case.

“In the meantime, there will be continuous uninterrupted water supply in the area while teams check the pipes supplying the area,” said Mrs Mpofu.

In order to contain the disease, the WHO urges authorities to promote national policies and investments that support case management of diarrhoea and its complications as well as increasing access to safe drinking-water and sanitation. In addition, authorities are urged to conduct research to develop and test new diarrhoea prevention and control strategies in this area, build capacity in implementing preventive interventions, including sanitation, source water improvements, and household water treatment and safe storage, develop new health interventions, such as the rotavirus immunisation and help to train health workers, especially at community level.