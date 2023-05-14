COMMENT: Transformative infrastructure development changes Cowdray Park

THE Global Infrastructure Hub (GIH) says infrastructure investment has a strong impact on economic growth, as evidenced by a 2020 study that found the economic multiplier for public investment, including infrastructure is 1,5 times greater than the initial investment in two to five years — much higher than other forms of public spending.

According to www.gihub.org; “In order to have the greatest impact on stimulating economic recovery in the short-term and lasting stability in the long-term, infrastructure should be sustainable, resilient and inclusive. This type of transformative infrastructure can help produce prosperity for all. Transformative infrastructure is infrastructure that provides lasting social and economic value for everyone, produces long-term prosperity for future generations, and creates the conditions to transition towards a resource-efficient, sustainable economy.

“It’s designed with the flexibility to respond to future trends and challenges, able to adapt to technological improvements, and incorporate better solutions as they become available. Transformative infrastructure is therefore longer lasting and more resilient, meaning it can adapt to crises better and provide more benefits over time versus more traditional infrastructure.

Transformative infrastructure is socially inclusive. Its design is guided by the notion of being beneficial to the greatest number of people. Infrastructure designed and implemented in this way will provide maximal utility to the largest number of people, increasing its stimulus effect and facilitating the goal of a more equitable world.”

Bulawayo is experiencing transformative infrastructure development taking shape at Cowdray Park, with Zanu-PF candidate

for the upcoming elections, Professor Mthuli Ncube, having initiated a number of development projects that are changing the face of the constituency as well as the lives of the people.

Prof Ncube has set the ball rolling in his development agenda of the area with road rehabilitation works, borehole drilling and Wi-Fi installations at full throttle. A Sunday News crew last week visited the constituency and witnessed a hype of activity with contractors working on the roads while residents, mostly young people, were already enjoying part of the development packages as they congregated for Wi-Fi in various spots dotted around the area.

Residents who spoke to Sunday News expressed their gratitude over the developments saying they came in handy in the constituency which was lagging behind in key infrastructure despite a growing population.

Incumbent councillor for Ward 28 — Cowdray Park Kidwell Majuru also weighed in saying the developments that have been brought by Prof Ncube have not only empowered the livelihoods of Cowdray Park residents but were curbing crime which was obtaining in the constituency. Prof Ncube also gave an insight into some of the development work he is undertaking describing it as people-oriented.

“I am working on various people-oriented development projects. One of the key ongoing projects is of rehabilitation of road infrastructure. I am re-grading the roads so that citizens can access various points of the constituency. On the issue of water, I have so far drilled 26 boreholes and with time they will go above 30. Borehole water can be used to drink as clean water and also for business. You cannot use council water for brick making for example, as that is a waste of treated water, so using borehole water instead hits both nods and requirements. I want nutrition gardens to be built around the boreholes as well so as to enhance nutritional balance for our citizens in Cowdray Park,” said Prof Ncube.

The aspiring legislator has also initiated training for nurse aids, red cross, and vehicle driving, with thousands having already benefited. The Wi-Fi installations have also come in handy for learners who want to do online research.