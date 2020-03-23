CORONAVIRUS: Simbisa Brands removes sitting areas

23 Mar, 2020 - 16:03 0 Views
0 Comments
CORONAVIRUS: Simbisa Brands removes sitting areas

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

IN an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, leading fast food chain, Simbisa Brands have removed sitting areas from their facilities, which are now only offering take away services.

Simbisa Brands on Monday ordered staff at their outlets to pack away all the tables and chairs so that customers do not sit inside the premises after purchasing their food.

In a video sent out to staff on Monday morning, Simbisa Brands managing director Warren Meares is heard instructing employees to neatly put away the chairs and tables as a matter of urgency.

Measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week to fight the spread of COVID-19 include the banning of crowds over 100. Simbisa Brands outlets, which include Chicken Inn, Bakers, Creamy Inn, Nandos, Steers are sometimes packed as they are popular with families. By removing sitting areas, Simbisa Brands believe they are playing their part in fighting the spread of the pandemic.

@Mdawini_29

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting