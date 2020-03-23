CORONAVIRUS: Simbisa Brands removes sitting areas

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Reporter

IN an effort to fight against the spread of the coronavirus, leading fast food chain, Simbisa Brands have removed sitting areas from their facilities, which are now only offering take away services.

Simbisa Brands on Monday ordered staff at their outlets to pack away all the tables and chairs so that customers do not sit inside the premises after purchasing their food.

In a video sent out to staff on Monday morning, Simbisa Brands managing director Warren Meares is heard instructing employees to neatly put away the chairs and tables as a matter of urgency.

Measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week to fight the spread of COVID-19 include the banning of crowds over 100. Simbisa Brands outlets, which include Chicken Inn, Bakers, Creamy Inn, Nandos, Steers are sometimes packed as they are popular with families. By removing sitting areas, Simbisa Brands believe they are playing their part in fighting the spread of the pandemic.

@Mdawini_29