Covid-19 deaths continue to rise

Nontobeko Mlotshwa, Sunday News Reporter

THE nation’s Covid-19 related deaths continue to be on an upward trend with the Ministry of Health and Child Care reporting that on Thursday 86 more deaths and 2 491 new cases were recorded.

According to statistics from the Ministry, as of Thursday, the total number of Covid-19 related deaths in Zimbabwe now stands at 2 418 while the national recovery rate stands at 63 percent.

“2 418 new cases (all local) and 86 deaths reported in the last 24-hours, seven day rolling average for new cases rises to 2 355 today (Thursday) from 2 307. There has been an increase in cases over the last seven days with the highest peak of 2 491 new cases reported today (Thursday).

“721 new recoveries reported: National Recovery rate stands at 63 percent and active cases go up to 26 680. As of July 15, 2021, Zimbabwe, has now recorded 78 872 confirmed cases, 49 774 recoveries and 2 418 deaths,” reads the statement.

In terms of vaccinations, the Ministry reported that as of Thursday 47 506 people received their first dose bringing the cumulative number to 1 036 252 while 5 716 received their second dose bringing the cumulative number for the second dose to 630 610.

According to the Ministry, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Harare with 27 deaths and Mashonaland East with 15 deaths recorded.

Harare had the highest number of 447 new cases followed by Mashonaland West with 423.

“As of July 14, 2021 at 3PM, there were 705 people were hospitalised of which 29 were admitted in intensive care units (ICU) while 401 had mild to moderate symptoms. 52 patients had severe symptoms while 221 were asymptomatic,” reads the update.