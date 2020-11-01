Cultivate money saving culture, women urged

Judith Phiri, Sunday News Reporter

WOMEN have been encouraged to cultivate a money saving culture and develop consistent financial saving habits as most of them were left stranded due to the unpredictable effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a Ladies Breakfast meeting in Bulawayo yesterday, the Zimbabwe Internation Trade Fair (ZITF) Company marketing and public relations manager Ms Stella Nkomo said people should cultivate a culture of budgeting for unpredictable circumstances.

“Let us learn to cultivate a culture of budgeting at individual level. Let us also learn to live within our means because we cannot predict some of the situations that happen, just as what happened with Covid-19.

“The way we do business changed so people should be able to adapt to any given circumstances and make each day count,” said Ms Nkomo.

She added that personal branding was important for women who wanted to be successful in their career paths.

“Audit yourself because first impressions matter.

“Look at yourself as a product and come up with strategies on how to promote yourself. Above all every brand has to be authentic so how you present yourself says a lot in business it can either make you a better competitor or a weak one. Also be active on all social media platforms that’s where your customers are,” she said.

Labour consultant and independent arbitrator, Mrs Gladys Mpemba also encouraged women to embrace the new normal in and be able to work in any environment.

“In terms of doing business we should be able to embrace the new normal ways of doing things.

“The lockdown taught us that you can work from anywhere using technological gadgets so these are certain cultural values we need to adopt.

The digital space is here to stay so challenge yourself to learn new things every day because there are a vast of business opportunities out there,” said Mrs Mpemba.

Network marketing professional Mrs Future Moyo encouraged women to utilise social media so as to grow their businesses.

“Social media is an effective tool for communication so people should utilise its platforms.

“Be more visible in order to succeed in business and build relations that are going to sustain you and your business in the future. As a person know what you want, be willing to learn and whatever you learn be able to apply it,” said Mrs Moyo.

The breakfast meeting themed ‘the comeback” was organised by women empowerment organisations, namely the Outspoken Women’s Network which partnered the GoGetter Movement and 3 Daughters Restaurant to train women on how to adopt and resuscitate their businesses post-Covid-19.

It was hosted by the Outspoken Women’s Network founder Miss Nomalanga Ndlovu and GoGetter Movement project leader Miss Chidochemoyo Nemhara.

Women from different backgrounds and industries were given an opportunity to share how the Covid-19 pandemic induced lockdown affected their lives and businesses.

They were also asked to share how they managed to survive and what they are doing to make and maintain their comeback.